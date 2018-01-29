FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots fans got a chance to cheer on their team Monday morning before they left for Minnesota to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The send-off rally on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place included remarks from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty and Tom Brady.

“I really appreciate your support. You guys were great last Sunday. We’ll see you in Minnesota,” Belichick told Patriots fans.

Amendola, an offensive weapon who caught two key touchdown passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, also thanked Patriots nation.

“We want to thank you guys for coming out, definitely the best fan-base in the NFL,” Amendola said. “You’re loud and proud and we love it. Hats off to you guys.”

McCourty, a team captain, made it a point to credit the defensive growth from the start of the year until now.

“Defensively, from where we started to where we are now, just shows the heart of everyone in that locker room. We’re excited and can’t wait to get to Minnesota,” McCourty said.

Harmon called the Patriots fans the best in all of sports before starting an “MVP” chant for Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion.

“The MVP is going to be announced next week. We all know who that is,” Harmon said. “It’s the GOAT. MVP! MVP! MVP!”

Brady also thanked fans for their unwavering support this season and told everyone that he and his teammates are ready for the big game before exiting with an epic mic drop.

“We got a locker room full of guys who are ready for the challenge,” Brady said. “Patriots nation is stronger than ever. We got one more to go and we’re going to go out there and try to win it for you guys. That’s all we got. We love you. Patriots out.”

There was also a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and entertainment from the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxborough band Thirty 6 Red. The events began at 9 a.m.; however, fans began lining up around 3 a.m.

The team was expected to leave Gillette Stadium around 10:30 a.m. to head to the Providence airport for their flight to Minneapolis.

