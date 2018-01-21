FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – One of the stars of Sunday’s game—wide receiver Danny Amendola. The 32-year-old scored the winning touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game.

Brady connected with Amendola several times during the game and it certainly paid off. Amendola continues to come through for Brady with seven catches, 84 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Patriots the lead.

Last week, Rob Gronkowski came up with the nickname, Danny “Playoff” Amendola.

Amendola is now in his fifth season with the Patriots, and he is heading to his third Super Bowl, rising to the occasion when it matters the most.

