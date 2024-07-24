DENVER (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell tossed seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

O’Neill hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then crushed an 89-mph sinker from Ty Blach (3-6) 465 feet to the concourse in left field in the third inning to give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead.

He came to bat in the fourth with the bases loaded but reliever Anthony Molina struck him out with a 2-2 curveball to end the inning.

Criswell (4-4) struck out four, scattered five hits and threw a career-high 105 pitches. Colorado started the sixth with two singles but Criswell got Brendan Rodgers to hit into a double play and Brenton Doyle to ground out.

The longest outing of Criswell’s career gave Boston’s tired bullpen a needed break, and he got a loud ovation from the numerous Red Sox fans as he walked to the dugout after the seventh inning.

Boston got a scare when third baseman Rafael Devers stayed down after making a diving attempt at Ezequiel Tovar’s line-drive single in the sixth. Devers was holding his right shoulder as he sat in the infield but stayed in the game after getting checked out by a trainer.

Kris Bryant rejoined Colorado’s lineup after being activated from the 10-day injured list. The 2016 NL MVP batted fifth and played right field. He made a running catch on Rob Refsnyder’s tailing drive down the line in the first inning.

Bryant struck out twice, walked and grounded out to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Chris Martin (right elbow inflammation) could start throwing this weekend, manager Alex Cora said. Martin has been out since July 4 and had a setback prior to the All-Star break.

Rockies: C Elias Díaz (right calf) returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. He doubled in three at-bats. … 3B Ryan McMahon (hand) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Boston will wrap up the series with RHP Nick Pivetta (4-6, 3.87 ERA) facing Rockies RHP Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.15) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)