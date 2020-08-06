Opt-out deadline looms for NFL players looking to sit out season due to coronavirus concerns

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and the rest of the National Football League players have until Thursday evening to decide if they will play this season.

So far, eight Patriots players have decided to sit out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung.

Despite losing teammates, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley says he feels safe practicing at Gillette stadium amid the pandemic.

“So we are still feeling our way around, but you do feel safe,” he said.

Defensive back Jonathan Jones added that they are holding each other accountable since their decisions off the field can affect them on the field, along with their families.

“I think that’s going to be really big this year, just everyone holding each other accountable to make sure everyone stays safe and keeping everyone else’s family safe,” he said.

Aside from seeing some social distancing and sanitation changes and losing players, the team is also adjusting to a new quarterback — Cam Newton.

“He’s been great, a lot of great energy, works hard so far,” offensive lineman Joe Thuney said. “It’s been great to meet him and looking forward to see what happens.”

