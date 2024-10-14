FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye received support from fans in his starting debut against the Houston Texans Sunday.

Gillette Stadium got very loud when Maye threw his first three touchdowns of his career. Fans are now looking to the future, hoping for more of what they saw from Maye.

On Monday, fan Erin Gregory scooped up a Maye jersey inside a crowded ProShop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, where even after the Patriots lost to the Texans, fans seem to have seen a silver lining.

“Optimistic for the future,” Gregory said, cradling her new merchandise.

While Number 10 was busy tossing touchdowns, he was also tossing interceptions. There were fumbles too, but in the end, many Patriots fans thought Maye played a decent game.

“I’d give him a B+, especially with that offensive line,” one fan said.

“A B is better than a C — it’s not an F,” Gregory said, laughing.

One of the Patriots’ young fans told 7News she was feeling hopeful.

“You just kind of have to think positive,” she said.

With Maye’s first NFL start under his belt, he will head to London with the team to go head-to-head against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

