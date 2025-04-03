Boston Red Sox (2-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-3)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-1, 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, two strikeouts); Orioles: Charlie Morton (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -112, Red Sox -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in home games last season. The Orioles slugged .435 with a .751 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

Boston had an 81-81 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Red Sox pitching staff averaged 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.6 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Albert Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gunnar Henderson: 10-Day IL (ribs), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)