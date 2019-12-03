Ortiz, Ramirez, 3 others to be inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez will lead the 2020 Red Sox Hall of Fame class, which will be honored this coming April.

Besides Ortiz and Ramirez, Sox catcher Rich Gedman, pitcher Bill Dinneen and general manager Dan Duquette will be inducted. The 21-person induction committee was led by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and included club executives, journalists, historians, and fan representatives

Ortiz, the greatest clutch hitter in Red Sox history, is the team’s career leader in postseason games and home runs, and hit 483 homers in Boston overall. Ramirez helped lead the team to two World Series championships and hit 274 home runs during his eight years with the team.

Dineen pitched for the team for six years in the early 1900s, starting four games in the 1903 World Series — the first Fall Classic — getting the victory in the series-winning game. Gedman played for the Sox for 13 years, during which he was a two-time All-Star and was the primary catcher for the 1986 pennant-winning team.

Duquette served as general manager for eight seasons from 1994 to 2001, acquiring Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield and Nomar Garciaparra while reaching the postseason three times.

The induction committee also selected a Memorable Red Sox Moment: The team’s 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to sweep the 2004 World Series.

