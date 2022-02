BOSTON (WHDH) - Hockey will return to Fenway Park — next year.

The Bruins will host the Winter Classic at the home of the Red Sox on Jan. 1, 2023, NHL officials said. Fenway, which first hosted the game in 2010, will be the first venue to host the Classic twice.

The league has not yet announced the Bruins’ opponent.

