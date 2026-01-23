FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots players and coaches said they’re aware of all of the outside noise surrounding the team ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, but they aren’t taking it to heart.

“I’m speaking on behalf of Bostonians and New Englanders everywhere, and I’m a New Yorker, but I know there ain’t no way in Hell anybody wants to hear, ‘you’re going to lose a game, an AFC Championship game, to Jarrett Stidham,'” Stephen A. Smith remarked on ESPN.

Commentators like Smith say there’s pressure on the Patriots because their defense is facing a quarterback who hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023.

Patriots Quarterback and MVP candidate Drake Maye said he’s trying not to listen to the noise from all over.

“Shoot, I don’t worry about what everybody else thinks, I worry about people in this locker room and this building,” said Maye. “The biggest game is the next one. I think that’s the best mentality for this team and we’ve had that mentality all year long.”

“I just take my time scrolling on TikTok,” said Patriots Wide Receiver Kyle Williams. “I mean it’s 2026 it’s hard to stay off your phone, but when you see it you try to just scroll right past it and try to pay little to no mind to it.”

Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he shares a similar outlook as his players, and he won’t advise anyone to stay off their phones ahead of the big game.

“I may go on like once throughout the week just to post something, then I’ll fall back and stay focused,” said Patriots Safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)