Packers S Whitehead kicked out for taking a swing at Patriot

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with New England Patriots' Tom Brady after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay’s game against the New England Patriots.

Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.

He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.

Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)