BOSTON (AP) — Ramón Laureano had a bloop RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Aroldis Chapman and the San Diego Padres outlasted the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday at frigid Fenway Park.

The starting temperature was 43 degrees, with wind gusting to 24 mph during the afternoon.

In the top of the ninth, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled over center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who initially broke in, and Laureano followed with his go-ahead hit off Chapman (0-1). Tatis struck out swinging in his first four times up.

Adrian Morejon (1-0) worked an inning, and Mason Miller struck out all three batters he faced for his third save.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Boston put runners on first and third with one out against Morejon. Pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio hit what looked like a sure double-play grounder back to the mound, but second baseman Jake Cronenworth dropped the ball on the transfer before throwing late to first.

Freddy Fermin’s double pushed the Padres ahead 2-1 in the third.

Marcelo Mayer drove in a run for Boston in the second with a sacrifice fly, a day after the Red Sox won their home opener.

Coming off six shutout innings in a victory in his first start, Padres starter Randy Vásquez gave up a run over six innings.

Making his second start after holding Cincinnati to a run over 5 1/3 in a loss, Red Sox starter Connelly Early struggled with his control, giving up two runs in four innings with four walks. He struck out four, bringing his total to 39 in his first six career starts, most in Boston history.

Up next

Former Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler (0-1, 6.75 ERA) goes for the Padres on Sunday in the series finale against left-hander Ranger Saurez (0-1, 8.31).

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