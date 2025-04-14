(CNN) — Fresh off winning her first NCAA women’s basketball title at the University of Connecticut, superstar guard Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in Monday night’s WNBA draft in New York.

Bueckers and the Huskies dominated then-reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in Tampa, Florida, on April 6 for the school’s 12th championship.

The three-time All-American becomes the sixth UConn player taken No. 1 overall, joining Breanna Stewart (2016), Maya Moore (2011), Tina Charles (2010), Diana Taurasi (2004) and Sue Bird (2002).

The Minnesota native, along with four-time WNBA All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale, will look to help Dallas return to the playoffs after the team finished this past season with the league’s second-worst record (9-31). The Wings made the postseason in each of the previous three seasons.

Dallas will host last season’s WNBA Finals runner-up, the Minnesota Lynx, on opening night May 16.

Bueckers guided UConn to the Final Four in each of the four seasons she played. The 23-year-old leaves Storrs as the top scorer in the program history – a remarkable achievement for a storied program.

Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in her college career.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)