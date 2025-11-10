FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, the 8-2 Patriots have the same number of wins as their last two seasons combined under former head coaches Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick.

The team proved their toughness with a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Sunday.

A pair of Patriots rookies shined in the game; the team’s most recent second and third round draft picks both scored touchdowns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had a breakout performance with two touchdown runs of 55 and 69 yards. Wide receiver Kyle Williams also scored his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye for the Patriots’ first score of the game.

With the win, the Patriots continue to top the AFC East and remain tied for first in the entire NFL.

But with a short week ahead of a Thursday night game against the New York Jets, Head Coach Mike Vrabel said there’s no time to take their feet off the gas.

“I think just running around here telling everybody it’s Thursday, that’s about it. That’s about all you can do,” said Vrabel. “And I’ve tried to do that to the best of my ability so far today. Just try to get physically recovered the best that we can. Tough game on the road. So, we’ll try to do that and then just keep reminding everybody it’s Thursday.”

Although the Jets seem to be in perpetual turmoil, Patriots players said their focus is inside the building.

“Just getting healthy as you can, and be ready to play,” said Patriots Defensive End Milton Williams. “It’s going to be a prime-time game so you know everybody’s going to be ready to play but, you know, feel as best as you can, go over the plans, go over how we’re going to attack the Jets this week, and go from there.”

Although the Jets started the season 0-7, they have won their last two games — something that Patriots players have taken notice of.

“It’s my fifth year in the league, and what I’ve learned is you got to show up every week, I don’t care who you play,” said Williams. “The boys are getting paid over there just like us, they’re feeding their families, they got people to take care of just like us. You got to be ready for that challenge every week no matter who you’re playing against.”

