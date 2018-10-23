Pastrnak, Bergeron combine for 7 points, Bruins beat Sens

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Bruins (5-2-2) snapped a three-game skid and beat the Senators for the second time this season. David Krejci scored his second of the season, and Tuukka Rask made 38 saves.

Thomas Chabot scored the lone goal for the Senators (4-3-1), who saw their three-game winning streak end to wrap a season high five-game homestand with a 3-2-0 record as they depart for a three-game trip Thursday.

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots.

Boston made it 3-1 just 21 seconds into the third on the power play. Bergeron tipped Pastrnak’s shot, and then put the game out of reach as Brad Marchand dangled his way around Dylan DeMelo and found Pastrnak alone at the side for his second of the night.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied it late in the second as Chabot scored a power-play goal from just inside the blue line, but the Bruins quickly regained the lead.

Already shorthanded, the Senators were called for too many men, giving the Bruins a two-man advantage. They scored on their first shot as Krejci beat a sprawled Anderson.

NOTES: Senators F Alex Formenton returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion. Cody Ceci (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (leg) and Ben Harpur (undisclosed) were still out. … The Bruins were without Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Kevan Miller (hand), Torey Krug (ankle) and David Backes (undisclosed).

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Senators: Play at Colorado on Friday night.

