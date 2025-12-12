WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Elias Lindholm, Hampus Lindholm, Sean Kuraly and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Boston. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots.

Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron had the goals for the Jets, who dropped their third straight game. Eric Comrie made 18 saves before 13,158 fans – Winnipeg’s smallest crowd of the season.

Pastrnak set up Elias Lindholm for an insurance goal at 14:43 of the third period that made it 5-3. Pastrnak then scored into an empty net with 1:56 left.

Playing his 300th NHL game, Vilardi pulled the Jets to 4-3 with 2:14 left in the second. It was Winnipeg’s first power-play goal in eight games.

Hampus Lindholm pounced on a rebound of Pastrnak’s shot and slapped the puck past Comrie to give the Bruins a 4-2 advantage with 5:24 left in the second.

Boston scored three times in 2:44 to take a 3-1 lead in the first.

Barron opened the scoring 5:59 into the game before Pastrnak and Mittelstadt each netted a power-play goal and Kuraly scored his third of the season at 11:08.

Winnipeg has allowed at least one power-play goal in its last seven games.

Iafallo pulled the Jets to 3-2 with a brilliant individual effort at 13:37 after Dylan DeMelo sent him a pass up the boards.

Winnipeg outshot the Bruins 29-24.

