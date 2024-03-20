BOSTON (WHDH) - After Bruin David Pastrnak completed a hat trick in Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators, the traditional showering of hats onto the ice included one unusual chapeau: a bear pelt befitting a Bruin.

“It was definitely an interesting one, I really wonder how they got it down there,” Pastrnak told reporters after the game. “Obviously credit to the ones who drove it here, they came after the game to the bench, so I gave them the stick as a thank you for the bear.”

The hat trick marked Pastrnak’s 17th regular season three-goal game, helping to lead the Bruins to a 6-2 win.

Pastrnak donned the pelt in the locker room, posting a picture to social media with his hat trick puck.

“I put it on and took a picture with it on,” Pastrnak told reporters after the game. “It was cozy.”

