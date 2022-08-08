BOSTON (WHDH) - Patrice Bergeron will be back in black and gold for the upcoming season after the Bruins reached a deal with the forward for $2.5 million.

Bringing the captain back for a 19th season with the B’s was a matter incoming coach Jim Montgomery said he prioritized after joining the organization earlier this year.

Bergeron’s new deal with the Bruins also includes $2.5 million in “performance-based incentives,” according to a team press release.

Originally selected by the Bruins in 2003, the 37-year-old has been a mainstay for the team, rising to the rank of captain while playing some 1,216 games for the B’s (3rd most in team history), scoring 400 goals (4th most), and earning 982 points.

This past season, Bergeron logged 25 goals and 40 assists across 73 games, with three goals and four assists in postseason play.

He has also collected five Selke trophies over the years, including last season.

