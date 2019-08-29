Patriots acquire offensive linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced they have acquired offensive lineman Korey Cunningham from the Arizona Cardinals and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

The terms of the trades were not announced.

Cunningham, 24, was drafted by Arizona in the seventh round, 254th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. The 6 ft. 6 in. 311 pounder started all six games he played in at left tackle for the Cardinals in 2018 as a rookie before being placed on the injured reserve list in December 2018.

Cunningham appeared in 45 games with 24 starts over four seasons at Cincinnati and earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2017.

Eluemunor, 24, was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. The 6 ft. 4 in. 335 pounder played in 17 games with two starts at right guard and one start at left tackle. Last season, he began the year on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and saw action in nine games with one start.

