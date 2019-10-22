Report: Patriots acquire wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in trade with Falcons

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are adding some firepower to their offense.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade the Pats veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a second-round draft pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

