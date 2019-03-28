Patriots announce new defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is stepping down

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have announced that Patriots defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is stepping down from his role.

Schiano was announced as the team’s new defensive coordinator in February of this year after Brian Flores left the team for the head coaching position with the Miami Dolphins.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Schiano and head coach Bill Belichick issued statements about the matter.

“I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots,” Schiano said. “This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”

“I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team,” Belichick said about the move. “He is a friend who we support completely.”

Schiano was the head coach at Rutgers from 2001-2011 and was also briefly head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was most recently the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)