Patriots Atlanta Fan Club gears up for Super Bowl in their city

Atlanta is a long way from Boston but the city actually has one of the most active Patriots fan clubs outside of New England.

The Patriots Atlanta Fan Club is more than 2,000 people strong and they are hoping to celebrate a big win next Sunday.

“As long as you’re a Patriots fan, you’re family, and we’re full of high-fives and hugs,” John Gray said.

The Atlanta Fan Club gets together for every game at the Hudson Grille, a restaurant in Sandy Springs, Georgia. For big games, hundreds of people show up to cheer on the Pats.

“This place feels like you’re actually in Gillette,” Rafael Sharper said. “We have the TV volume super high, everybody’s into the game.”

The fan club started 10 years ago and as the Patriots’ success continues to grow, the fan club grows with it.

“I had some people from Boston last week that came down, didn’t know where to hang out. Someone told them, ‘Come to the Hudson Grille, that’s where they’re at,'” Marilyn Trench said. “He said, ‘We finally found somewhere where the Pats are playing and we’re going to be here next time.'”

The Patriots Atlanta Fan Club is expecting 1,400 people for their party on Super Bowl Sunday.

