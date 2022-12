(WHDH) — The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 Thursday night to improve to 7-6 on the season.

The Pats will take on the Raiders on Sunday. That kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest New England Patriots news.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)