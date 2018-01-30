MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — The New England Patriots landed in Minnesota dressed to the nines, hoping to grab their sixth Super Bowl title Sunday.

Head coach Bill Belichick not only wore a suit, but also rocked a fedora.

Even Tom Brady was impressed with his coaches style.

“He looked good man, he looked good. I loved it,” he said. “I’ll tell you he stepped his game up a lot. I thought it was a good look.”

Belichick looked a lot like another defensive-minded and successful head coach, the late Tom Landry who led the cowboys to multiple titles.

Belichick said his inspiration and the actual fedora itself came from another source.

“That was my dad’s hat, so I thought I would just toss that one on today and I felt good about wearing it, and Minnesota is a good place to have a hat so, it did the trick,” he explained.

It’s a stark contrast to how we normally see him, mostly in a hooded sweatshirt without sleeves.

Whether its in sweats or suits, Patriots players said Belichick could pull anything off.

“He’s a professional, he wears professional clothes. When we dress up, he dresses up, and when we’re walking around in sweats, everyone else is. He can wear whatever he wants,” said kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)