Patriots’ Brady calls out radio station WEEI, cuts weekly interview short

(WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared in his normal interview on radio station WEEI Monday morning but cut his appearance short, calling out the station after one of the hosts made a remark about his daughter.

Brady referenced a comment made by WEEI personality Alex Reimer and said he was evaluating whether to continue his weekly interview during the season. According to WEEI’s website, Reimer called Brady’s daughter a “pissant.”

Reimer was referencing a scene from Tom Brady’s documentary series on Facebook. The comments were made by Reimer on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said, according to WEEI’s website. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

The full interview lasted just two minutes, during which Brady reportedly said he was evaluating whether to continue his interviews.

According to WEEI, Reimer was suspended by the station, effective Friday.

Brady’s weekly interview during the season was just renewed for next season.

Brady and the Patriots are scheduled to appear at a send-off rally at 9 a.m. at Gillette Stadium before leaving for Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

