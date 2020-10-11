Patriots-Broncos game postponed to Oct. 18

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots-Broncos game scheduled for this week will now take place Oct. 18, NFL officials said.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

It was originally scheduled for this week but was postponed after another Patriot player tested positive for the coronavirus, following positive tests from Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore.

 

