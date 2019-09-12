Patriots, Brown keep focus on Sunday’s game against Dolphins, not rape allegations

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite the cloud of uncertainty hanging over Antonio Brown’s head, it was business as usual on Thursday as the Patriots continue to focus on Sunday’s game in Miami and not on the rape allegations Brown is facing.

Brown participated in practice for the second straight day and changed his jersey number from 1 to 17, which is the number his father, Eddie, wore in the arena football league.

While dealing with Brown’s off the field issues is less than ideal for the Patriots, they are confident they have the structure in place to handle any, and all, distractions.

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said, “Certainly the leadership on the team has to do a good job of trying to get guys to focus professionally and in a certain way and a certain direction, and certainly Coach Belichick is always gonna set the tone for this football team and the direction that we head in so, that’s always been the case since I’ve been here and I’m sure will continue to be the case long after I’m gone.”

Unless Brown ends up on the Commissioner’s exempt list before Sunday’s game he appears to be on target to make his Patriots debut against the Miami Dolphins.

