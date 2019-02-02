Patriots cheerleaders gear up for Super Bowl LIII

From the sidelines to the big stage, the New England Patriots cheerleaders are ready to cheer on the team.

The cheerleaders got a crowd fired up ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

“We try to be outgoing, we try to really get close and personal with our fans,” one cheerleader said.

In addition to their cheerleading abilities, the women have impressive resumes. This year’s squad includes two cheerleaders with doctorate degrees in physical therapy.

Many of the cheerleaders are Massachusetts residents and longtime Patriots fans.

“I’m from Holden, Massachusetts,” another cheerleader said. “I danced my whole life and that’s what inspired me to try out to be a Patriots cheerleader.”

