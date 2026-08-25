FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Christian Gonzalez is back practicing with the New England Patriots.

But the star cornerback remains without the long-term contract extension he has been seeking throughout the offseason with the regular season two weeks away.

Gonzalez returned to practice Monday after being sidelined since Aug. 10 with a minor injury, according to coach Mike Vrabel. He was back in uniform for the team’s workout on Tuesday, its last before heading to Cleveland to prepare for the Patriots’ final preseason game Thursday night.

New England’s projected starters sat out the first two preseason games and it’s unclear how much — if at all — they will play this week.

But Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said Tuesday that team owner Robert Kraft’s statement in July about offering Gonzalez a deal to make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history remains the team’s desire. Gonzalez is playing under the rookie deal he signed in 2023. He will make a base salary of $2.25 million this season and $18.1 million in the final year in 2027.

“We want him here,” Wolf said. “He’s an elite player. Been on record saying that before and we continue to work with his representation to find a resolution that works for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon received a four-year, $132 million contract extension with $101 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the league.

Wolf wouldn’t elaborate on the potential barriers to completing a deal with Gonzalez, though he said both sides are clear on what the other wants.

The Patriots open at Seattle on Sept. 9 in a rematch of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl 60 win this past February.

But Wolf doesn’t view that Week 1 matchup as a deadline for the negotiations to end with Gonzalez.

“We’re just kind of taking it a day at a time right now. We haven’t set a deadline,” Wolf said.

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