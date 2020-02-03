MIAMI (WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reunited with his former tight end Rob Gronkowski while in Miami for the Super Bowl.

Belichick got a taste of what it’s like to party with Gronkowski during the retired player’s beach party.

Gronkowski took to social media to post pictures of himself and his former coach, writing, “Coach at Gronk Beach was epic. Thanks for hanging!”

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

