The New England Patriots got the bounce-back Week 2 win they were hoping for on Sunday.

It took responding to a 74-yard Miami punt return for a touchdown with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score, followed by a late defensive stand to secure it.

It’s exactly the kind of victory that Patriots coach Mike Vrabel wants to see his team emulate going forward: a group that finds a way to win games.

“It just takes one play,” Vrabel said of earning his first victory as Patriots coach. “I felt like we were willing to get into a street fight. We had a little lull, and we didn’t pack it up and quit.”

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for New England in Miami.

Quarterback Drake Maye said just as significant was winning a game decided by single digits. Last season the Patriots were just 3-6 in one-score games.

“That’s this league,” Maye said. “It’s close games, and you’ve got to come out in one-score games. You’ve got to come out on top.”

The win capped a game where Maye had three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — while completing 19 of his 23 passing attempts.

What’s working

The offensive line did a much better job controlling the line of scrimmage. In New England’s Week 1 loss to Las Vegas the Patriots O-line allowed four sacks and 15 pressures, while struggling to open run lanes for an offense that managed only 4.9 yards per play. This week, the Patriots O-line allowed three sacks, but only two pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. For the game New England’s offense gained 6.1 yards per play.

What needs help

The Patriots were whistled for 12 penalties, costing 75 yards on Sunday. That’s up for Week 1 when they had eight penalties for 70 yards.

Stock up

Antonio Gibson. The Dolphins took a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth quarter after Malik Washington returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown. But Gibson’s ensuing 90-yard kick return for a TD put New England in front for good.

Stock down

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales. He missed each of his first two extra point attempts Sunday. The Patriots got some of the points back with a 2-point conversion in the third quarter. Borregales did go 2 for 2 on field-goal attempts, including a 53-yarder late in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to six points. But his extra point issues came a week after he missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt in New England’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas.

Vrabel said there’s been no discussion of making a change.

Injuries

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Vrabel said there’s a chance he could play this week, adding he’s continuing to improve.

“It’s a chance. There’s a chance that a lot of things could happen,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see what he can do and have him do what he can do.”

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams took a leave of absence from the team last week for an undisclosed health issue. Vrabel said Williams “will be around” this week.

“I don’t quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved,” Vrabel said. “So we’ll continue to just make sure that there’s a good place for everything that happens.”

Key number

3 of 4 — The Patriots’ success rate inside the red zone. They were just 1 of 3 in their Week 1 loss.

Next steps

New England hosts the Steelers (1-1) and 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh is coming off a loss to Seattle.

