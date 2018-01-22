Patriots’ come-from-behind win added to list of postseason magic

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots have built a dynasty with five Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era, but not every game has been a cakewalk, and the combination of dozens of postseason games and the most clutch QB of all time has led to several come-from-behind victories.

The list is long, but a few stand out, and Sunday night’s rally can now be added to the highlights.

The Patriots won the AFC championship Sunday after trailing by 10 points in the 4th quarter. Danny Amendola came up huge with some incredible catches in the fourth quarter, including a clutch catch in the back of the end zone to put the Patriots up for good, 24-20.

Perhaps the most well known rally was in Super Bowl LI just last year. Say the score to any Falcons fan — 28-3 — and it brings back bad memories. But after trailing by 25 points midway through the third quarter, New England stormed back to force overtime before James White scored to seal the win in the first OT game in Super Bowl history.

Before that magical rally, the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history was 10 points — which happened in Super Bowl 49. New England rallied from down 24-14, but a Seahawks drive threatened to end the game for New England before Malcolm Butler’s interception heard round the world.

“The thing you have to love about this football team is just the mental toughness and belief that we have in one another,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater.

“Practices are tough, and everyone’s not panicking,” said center David Andrews. “We feel like we’ve been through those situations, put through the ringer in practice and things like that, so we’re well prepared when these situations come up.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)