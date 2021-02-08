FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may have left New England but the Patriots still congratulated the dynamic duo following their Super Bowl win as players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski during the Buccaneers 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” the Patriots tweeted.

The team then tweeted, “And Gronk, be careful with that trophy.”

They are most likely referencing when the tight end dented the Patriots’ sixth Lombardi Trophy when he used it as a bat to bunt a baseball thrown by wide receiver Julian Edelman as they practiced their first pitches for the Red Sox home opener back in 2019.

“.@RobGronkowski left a mark on this organization. And on the sixth Lombardi,” the Patriots tweeted at the time.

This happened as Gronkowski entered retirement, which he later came out of to play with Brady in Tampa Bay.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)