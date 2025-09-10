FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the Patriots for a few days as he deals with an unforeseen health issue, coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

Vrabel didn’t disclose the issue or say whether Williams will miss the game Sunday in Miami. He said it’s unrelated to the health issue Williams had in the spring that caused him to be away from the team during rookie minicamp.

“It’s something that came up and we’ll have to run some more tests,” Vrabel said. “But we think it’s best, and I think it’s best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami.”

Vrabel said he and inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr have been working with the rest of the staff to ensure everything is taken care of during Williams’ absence. He added that defensive play-calling will be sorted out later in the week if Williams is unable to make it to Miami. Kuhr took over the in-person duties in the spring while Williams remained in contact with the team remotely during that absence.

Williams’ health issue arose sometime after the team’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas, Vrabel said.

Williams also was treated for dehydration during a training camp practice in July.

“This is where we are at,” Vrabel said. “I want the best for him, the players’ families and everybody else. Can’t speculate right now, I just want to make sure he’s focused on getting results and figuring out what the next step is here.”

Cornerback Marcus Jones said he’s confident Kuhr can effectively step in for Williams if needed.

“Everybody in the building, we’re always on the same page when it comes to those sort of things. I have no doubt in Zak now. Both of those guys — T and Zak — when it comes down to just being in the room, their energy and everything is top notch so I love that from both of those guys.”

