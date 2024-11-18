FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore received serious news about his blood clots this summer.

“I could have lost my life,” said the 25-year-old, whose NFL career was placed on hold after getting diagnosed shortly after training camp started in late July.

Nearly 3 1/2 months after receiving a significant scare, Barmore received clearance to return. The fourth-year pro had three tackles in a limited role in the Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The sight of him anchoring the defensive line capped a whirlwind stretch that saw him practice for the first time this season on Thursday and removed from the NFL’s non-football illness list on Saturday.

“I would say I played all right. Just got to keep going. I haven’t played football in a long time, but I’ll be all right,” Barmore said. “Still trying to get in game shape, but I’m good.”

Getting back on the field was the least of Barmore’s worries. The emotions a player typically feels after suffering an injury were nowhere to be found when he started experiencing symptoms that served as a warning sign. Specifically, Barmore noted he felt shortness of breath.

“Blood clots are no joke,” Barmore. “I told myself that I’m not going to lose that battle. I’m going to keep fighting.”

In addition to the medical staff, he leaned upon his Patriots teammates and coaches. Barmore said the groundswell of support he received helped push him through an uncertain period.

One of New England’s captains, David Andrews, went through his own ordeal concerning blood clots and missed the entire 2019 season. What Barmore heard from one of the most respected individuals in the Patriots locker room helped place him in a good space.

“David’s story motivated me to keep going and don’t stop,” Barmore said. “I had a lot of support from this organization.”

Originally, Barmore was told that he would miss the entire 2024 season. Last month, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo hinted that Barmore could appear in games this season. When Barmore reconvened with medical personnel, he received promising news.

“I was excited and anxious. I couldn’t go to sleep,” Barmore said.

“First and foremost, player safety is important,” Mayo said. “It was good to have him out there.”

Returning to the game he loves hasn’t been the lone item for Barmore over the past several months. Fresh off a 2023 season that featured 8 1/2 sacks and 65 tackles, Barmore signed a contract extension in the offseason. There was a heartwarming moment when he purchased a home for his mother.

“I calm myself down. I’m a grown man. My goal was to come back for the team,” Barmore said.

One of Barmore’s teammates described his return as something that transcends spending Sundays on the active roster.

“You’ve got to think about the bigger picture. It’s not easy what we do. It’s a tough league,” Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne said. “Things happen that you think will never happen. I told him to keep feeling grateful that you’re out there.”

