Patriots fan from Colorado shares special friendship with Tom Brady

DENVER, Colo. (WHDH) — When Tom Brady traveled to Denver back in November, it wasn’t just to crush the Broncos 41-16, although he did. It was also a chance to meet up with one of his biggest fans and someone TB12 says inspires him. A young man named Aaron Cortese.

Aaron was born with a rare spindal condition called Arnold-Chiari malformation. He’s endured more than 50 surgeries.

After one of his hospital stays, Aaron’s sister Cassie brought him a Brady action figure. He’s been a Pats fan ever since. In fact, he’s converted his whole family into Patriots fans, right in the heart of Bronco territory.

Aaron was determined to meet his hero, but his family worried that it just wouldn’t be possible.

“We joked that it would be easier to meet the Pope than it would be to meet Tom Brady,” his sister said.

His family started a social media campaign and a lucky connection was made: a family friend knew a country music singer in Nashville who knew Brady’s roommate his rookie year with New England, tight end Chris Eitzmann. Brady sent Aaron a video message offering him words of encouragement.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. In 2015, Aaron and his family flew to New England and met Brady in person at Gillette Stadium.

“When he came in the room I thought, ‘Wow, it’s really him!'” Aaron said.

“Tom didn’t act like an NFL quarterback in that moment,” Cassie said. “He acted like a friend.”

Brady told Aaron he was insipired by his ability to overcome all he’d been through.

“We started talking and we kind of bonded,” Aaron said.

The friendship didn’t stop there. More videos from Brady came in, wishing Aaron a Happy Thanksgiving, a merry Christmas and a special birthday message.

This November, when the Patriots played in Denver, the two reunited again. Aaron also got to meet Pats owner Robert Kraft on the field before the game and try on one of his Super Bowl rings.

“We finally got that win in Denver, so I’m sure you were happy,” Brady told Aaron in a later video.

Now as TB12 prepared for his upcoming Super Bowl battle, he’s thinking about the special fan that’s cheering him on.

“[It was] just a pleasure to see him this year in Denver,” Brady said at a Super Bowl press conference this week. “I think really highly of Aaron. He’s a great kid and obviously dealt with a lot.”

As for Aaron, he’s confident he’ll be celebrating on Sunday along with his friend Tom.

“If he does, or when he does get number six,” Aaron says, catching himself. “I’m gonna feel really happy for him.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)