MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) – Rob Gronkowski is right—it’s a “freezy freezy” fan frenzy in Minneapolis.

Patriots fans packed into U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday, hoping Tom Brady and company can win yet another ring.

Crews spent hours clearing snow from the stadium’s entry points. It was -3 degrees in Minneapolis Sunday.

All of the stadium’s security checkpoints were in large tents, so fans didn’t have to wait in line outside.

