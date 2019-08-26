FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans hoping to see the Super Bowl LIII banner raised during the 2019 season opener can win tickets by riding the recently launched coach service to Encore Boston Harbor from Patriot Place.

Those who make reservations to ride the coach bus to the casino between Monday and Wednesday will be entered to win a pair of tickets to watch the Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

Thirty coach bus riders will also have the chance to win tickets to the Aug. 29 preseason game against the New York Giants.

It costs $7 for a one-way ticket on the coach bus, which can transport up to 46 people at a time.

