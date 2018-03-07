FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Two die-hard Patriots fans are using the the power of the “Gronk Spike” to raise awareness and money for the Best Buddies foundation.

March is National Best Buddies Month, prompting Brian “Young Gronk” Babikian and Adhaam Majid to create the Gronk Spike Challenge.

It started on Instagram just a few days ago, and now some famous Patriots – including Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi – are already getting on board. They are also calling out others to take part in the challenge.

This is similar to the ice bucket challenge, as these two hope with each Gronk Spike, participants will also consider making some kind of donation to Best Buddies.

