Patriots fans ‘hoping that there’s still a future here’ for Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady isn’t saying where — or if — he’ll be playing football next year, but Patriots fans are hoping he’ll be back in Foxborough.

The longtime quarterback will be a free agent for the first time in his career in March, fueling speculation that he’ll move to another team or perhaps retire. Brady, who is 42, has previously said he wants to play football until he’s 45, and said Saturday night that retirement is “pretty unlikely.”

But neither he or Patriots coach Bill Belichick said they wanted to discuss his future with the team after the Patriots’ 14-13 loss in Saturday’s wild card game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans at Foxborough said they didn’t want to see Brady go.

“I hope he’s not going to retire,” said Katie Brennan. “I don’t want to see him go anywhere else either. I mean, he started here, he should finish here.”

“I can’t see [Patriots owner] Robert Kraft letting him go somewhere else,” said Rick Copeland. I think he’s either going to stay here or retire. I can’t see him playing somewhere else.”

Kyle Carter, who traveled from Utah to watch Saturday’s game, said he hoped he hadn’t seen Brady’s final game as a Patriot.

“We’re definitely hoping that it’s not his last game,” Carter said. “[He] left a whole bunch of us fans hoping that there’s a future still here. That’s what we want, that’s what we all want.”

