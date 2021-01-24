Patriots fans mixed after Brady reaches 10th Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As Tom Brady heads to the Super Bowl without the Patriots, some New England fans are cheering him on while others are holding back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26, sending Brady to his 10th Super Bowl. Fan Braden Erikson said cheering for Brady feels different now.

“I was always a Patriots fan so like I used to love Brady and stuff,” Erikson said. “I still do but it’s a little bit different because he’s on the Buccaneers. I’m rooting for him though.”

“He’s kicking [expletive] and I’m like ‘That’s right,'” said Brady fan Carissa Provuncher. “It’s because that what he does and we lost him and it was a huge loss and I feel like I’m spying on an ex-boyfriend watching his games!”

But Joe Bitelli said his heart was still with the Patriots.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)