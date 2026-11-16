FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It was the sack heard around the world – at least from Munich to Massachusetts – which sent Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye hobbling off of the field and into the locker room with a right ankle injury Sunday. With his prognosis still not clear, fans say they are still trying to process the injury.

Maye sustained the injury on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter of the team’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions during their international game in Germany. Hutchinson was also taken out of the game with a knee injury after the play, and it has since been announced that the star defensive end suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN.

Patriots fans say they are upset that their young quarterback could potentially miss extended time.

“It is sad, but I mean, when I saw him limping, it wasn’t like he was in excruciating pain, it didn’t look like that,” said Roxanne Silvia, a Patriots fan. “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, you know? Now that they’re 5-5, it’s not looking so good for the playoffs.”

Maye did not travel back to the United States with the rest of the team. After staying overseas to be checked out, he is back in the Boston area Monday and will undergo more tests. Dr. Sarav Shah, the Chief of Sports Medicine at New England Baptist Hospital, said the reason Maye did not fly back right away was due to the risk of blood clots.

“Based on the videos and what we acknowlege right now, you know, it’s some combination of a high ligamentous injury, potentially bone involvement. You know, some of these ligaments in the ankle have a low blood supply, low vascularity, meaning there are low chances of heeling in the correct position,” Shah said.

Shah said Maye could be out for eight to 12 weeks, which would put him out until the end of the season.

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