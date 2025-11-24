FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots became the first team in the NFL to reach 10 wins Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-20 on the road. It marked the team’s ninth win in a row, which is their longest winning streak in a decade.

Fans in Foxboro Monday were buzzing with excitement.

“It’s a blessed year, we’re already playing on the bank’s money, on house money, you know, so it’s a good year,” said Mike Murphy, a Patriots fan from Rhode Island.

Quarterback Drake Maye has been a sensation, storming his way into MVP talks this season. He almost had his first 300 year passing game Sunday, but it wasn’t a completely perfect performance.

Maye stumbled in the first half, throwing an interception which led to the Bengal’s first defensive touchdown this season. However, fans said they aren’t too concerned about the mistake.

“Drake Maye was able to put mistakes behind him, he was able to dig in, and he was able to carve out the win for us,” said Cormack Devenney. “Defense obviously held up strong as well.”

“He was off the first few, maybe the first quarter,” said Tony Bassaleh, a Patriots fan. “But then he settled down, which is a great sign for a good quarterback. He’s going to be a great one for us.”

Several key players on both teams wound up with injuries during the game, including the Patriots’ top 2025 draft pick, Left Tackle Will Campbell. The 21-year-old rookie has been essential in protecting Maye’s blindside this season.

“I think if they can stay healthy they could go to the Superbowl, but I think it’s probably a stretch,” said Amy Grove, a Patriots fan visiting from Florida.

Fans are now waiting to see if Campbell is put on the Injured Reserve list. If he is, the earliest he could make a comeback would be the last game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

