Patriots fans react to Tom Brady’s decision not to appeal ‘Deflategate’ suspension

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans at Gillette had plenty to say about Tom Brady’s decision not to fight his four game “Deflategate” suspension.

“I’m tired of talking about it, to be honest with you,” said fan Mike Kinney. “I just want football to start,” said Kinney.

It’s been a long 18 months for Patriots Nation and it seems that everyone’s had enough when it comes to the topic of air pressure and footballs in the NFL.

“There’s a shirt that says ‘They hate us, cause they ain’t us,’ and that is so true…,” said fan Judy Lorenz. “…We love Tom Brady, so, whatever he decides to do we’re going to be fans of him,” said Lorenz.

Brady being unable to play for four games clears the way for his back up, Jimmy Garoppolo, to temporarily take the helm.

“I think Garoppolo just needs a chance…,” said fan Jeff Rowe. “…He needs playing time and this is a good opportunity to see if this is going to be the quarterback of the Patriots’ future,” said Rowe.

With a great amount of confidence, New England fans are optimistic even if Tom Brady won’t be on the field for the first four games of the new season.

