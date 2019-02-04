Patriots fans stock up on Super Bowl championship gear

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Loyal New England Patriots fans got out of the house bright and early on Monday morning to get their hands on new Super Bowl championship gear.

Modell’s Sporting Goods in Medford opened their doors at 5 a.m. for fans who witnessed the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl after defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Hats were considered the hottest item in the store, while multiple styles of championship t-shirts and accessories were also available.

The rush never seemed to end as fans continued to stock up on the new swag.

