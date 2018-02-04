FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Hats, shirts, gloves and hoodies flew off the shelves this week ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Many customers said much of the merchandise being sold at the Patriots Pro Shop is expensive.

T-shirts made famous by Patriots players like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater go for around $50.

“That’s high. That is high for a t-shirt,” said one shopper.

However, some said that the prices are worth it.

“If I was a Cleveland Browns fan, I wouldn’t pay that much money, but Patriots? I gotta say I would,” said one man.

New coats that players sported during media conferences ahead of the Super Bowl are going for $350.

