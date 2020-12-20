Patriots’ Gilmore injured in loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, suffered an injury to his right leg in the second quarter of a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Gilmore was hurt trying to change direction covering a receiver and was helped to the locker room.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (arm) also went to the locker room in the first half. Defensive end John Simon (hamstring) and C David Andrews (calf) were sidelined in the second half. Leading rusher Damien Harris was inactive because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots were eliminated from postseason contention.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)