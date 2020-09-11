FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans will be able to bask in the team’s history once again as the Hall of Fame in Foxborough reopens Friday.

The Hall of Fame will be open to the public every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after temporarily shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors will have to abide by safety protocols, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing, to help curb the spread of the virus.

“We are excited to kick off another season of Patriots football and are looking forward to re-opening the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend,” Hall of Fame executive director Bryan Morry said. “We are taking measures to adhere to CDC best practices in regards to physical distancing and sanitization of our displays and touch points. In addition, all staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings while visiting The Hall.”

Each visitor will be given a stylus to use on the touch surfaces on interactive displays, with some screens turned off to allow for a safe distance among guests.

The Hall of Fame will also be giving away a Troy Brown bobblehead with every $10 adult admission to welcome back fans as part of the reopening.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

