(WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick helped influence one man’s meal preference and wardrobe during a newly released Subway commercial.

Belichick was spotted filming the commercial in Branford, Connecticut earlier this summer.

In the commercial, a man in a suit approaches Belichick on the sidewalk while holding a box of fried chicken.

“Really?” Belichick questions the man while pointing to the box.

“You’re right. I should get a delicious Footlong from Subway,” the man says while through the box of chicken on the ground. “That would be better.”

Belichick then pulls out a pair of tiny scissors to cut the sleeves off the man’s suit, matching his signature sweatshirt.

“Now you look better, too,” Belichick says.

The commercial features the deal of getting a free Footlong when a customer buys two.

