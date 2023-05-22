FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are breaking barriers this offseason. The Pats recently announced they’ve hired Maya Ana Callender as their first female football scout.

Callender had served as the Director of Football Operations at Princeton University since 2019 and did NFL fellowships with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

