FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots have high expectations for the upcoming season as they hit the field for the second day of training camp.

“Expectations are for everybody to come out and do a good job and improve,” said Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. “And that’s for all of us.”

New members of the team, like receiver DeVante Parker, are quickly learning the Patriots have set the bar high, but are enjoying the overall experience.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” said Parker. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Quarterback Mac Jones and his new weapon are working hard to develop chemistry for the regular season, which has been simple for the Patriots off-season trade acquisition.

“It’s not difficult at all,” Parker said, describing his experience developing chemistry with Jones. “We’ve been working with each other for a little minute now, just bringing it out here every day. That’s all it is.”

Parker has wasted no time showcasing his skills in camp, connecting with Jones on multiple touchdowns through the first two days of camp.

